Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County

A cyclist in his 50’s died during this year's RAGBRAI, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A cyclist in his 50′s died during this year’s RAGBRAI, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said the man had a medical emergency at around 1:15 p.m. on July 25 during the ride from Carroll to Ames.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The cyclist has not yet been identified.

