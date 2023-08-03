Foggy start to Thursday, warmer end to work week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Visibility will be poor at times to start off the day, but expect improvement by about mid-morning.

Until then, your ability to see may be restricted to a quarter-mile or less at times, especially in southeast Iowa. Plan on giving yourself a little extra time to get to work or wherever else if you plan on heading out before about 8:00 a.m. After that, fog should diminish pretty quickly as temperatures begin to warm. We’ll wind up with highs in the 80s again today, somewhat warmer than yesterday’s cooler readings.

Upper 80s are likely on Friday as clouds build a bit through the day. This leads into a decent shot at showers and storms on Friday night into Saturday as the first disturbance moves through the area. Occasional rounds of shower and storm activity will be found throughout the weekend, wrapping up by Sunday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe on Sunday, so please stay with us for additional updates as we get a bit closer.

Following the unsettled weekend, highs will hang around the upper 70s or low 80s several days next week.

