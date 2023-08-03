Foggy start to Thursday, warmer end to work week

Fog early gives way to more sunshine throughout the day.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Visibility will be poor at times to start off the day, but expect improvement by about mid-morning.

Until then, your ability to see may be restricted to a quarter-mile or less at times, especially in southeast Iowa. Plan on giving yourself a little extra time to get to work or wherever else if you plan on heading out before about 8:00 a.m. After that, fog should diminish pretty quickly as temperatures begin to warm. We’ll wind up with highs in the 80s again today, somewhat warmer than yesterday’s cooler readings.

Upper 80s are likely on Friday as clouds build a bit through the day. This leads into a decent shot at showers and storms on Friday night into Saturday as the first disturbance moves through the area. Occasional rounds of shower and storm activity will be found throughout the weekend, wrapping up by Sunday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe on Sunday, so please stay with us for additional updates as we get a bit closer.

Following the unsettled weekend, highs will hang around the upper 70s or low 80s several days next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rainfall possible overnight and Wednesday
Heavy rainfall possible overnight and Wednesday
One dead in Davenport rollover crash
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible today.
Flash flooding possible with storms containing heavy rainfall
Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September...
City of Ottumwa dismisses three firefighters for misconduct

Latest News

A little bit warmer today than yesterday.
First Alert Forecast
More showers possible overnight & Thursday
More showers possible overnight & Thursday
More showers possible overnight & Thursday
More showers possible overnight & Thursday
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible today.
Flash flooding possible with storms containing heavy rainfall