Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Hyundai Kia
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a circuit board in the oil pump assembly for the transmission may have been damaged by the supplier during manufacturing.(Hyundai Motor Group)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.

The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs are made.

The recalls cover certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, as well some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Affected Kias include the 2023 Soul and Sportage as well as some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles.

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a circuit board in the oil pump assembly for the transmission may have been damaged by the supplier during manufacturing. That can cause a short-circuit and increase the risk of a fire.

Kia says it has six reports of melting components but no fires or injuries. Hyundai says it has confirmed four “thermal incidents” and no injuries.

Dealers will inspect and replace the oil pump controller if necessary. Hyundai owners will be notified by letter on Sept. 25. Kia will notify owners starting Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rainfall possible overnight and Wednesday
Heavy rainfall possible overnight and Wednesday
One dead in Davenport rollover crash
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible today.
Flash flooding possible with storms containing heavy rainfall
Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September...
City of Ottumwa dismisses three firefighters for misconduct

Latest News

The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday published the draft guidelines on its site,...
China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to a maximum of 2 hours a day
Children younger than 8 would only be allowed 40 minutes of phone time.
China proposes limiting children's smartphone time
The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September
FILE - Bottles of Bud Light beer are seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., April 25, 2023....
Bud Light parent says US market share stabilizing after transgender promotion cost sales