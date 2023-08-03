Officials: Mother, young son killed after vehicle slides off road, lands upside down in ditch

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother and her 9-year-old son died Wednesday after their vehicle slid off a roadway and fell upside down into a water-filled ditch, according to authorities.

In a release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Tera Kita and her young son Brandon Arcadipane were driving on a road in Lakeland, Florida, in Kita’s 2000 Chevrolet S10 Blazer when the vehicle’s rear wheels lost traction making a right-hand turn on a curve in the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle then slid off the road and shoulder where it rolled and landed in the ditch.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle accident around 4:30 p.m. and pronounced the two victims dead on the scene.

“This is devastating - a family has lost a mother and a son, and our hearts break for them,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release.

The sheriff’s office also said there was heavy rain in the area around the time of the crash.

The road was closed for about four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.

