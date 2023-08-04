18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit

Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in Texas has been in the intensive care unit for several weeks after falling from a 40-foot roof in a work-related accident.

It was supposed to be the start of a new chapter for Brayden Millon, landing his first summer job working for an AC company. He got a job to pay for his own truck and school.

Just 10 days after his 18th birthday, Millon was on top of the roof of a movie theater when he fell and sustained several severe injuries.

“He was going to spray the air coils and he, as he was walking backward, unraveling the hose, there was a little lip right behind him where the roof kind of isn’t barricaded like the rest and he bumped into it started falling backward, but his natural instincts, I guess kicked in and so he flipped himself over and somehow hit his head going down,” his mother Stephanie Michew said.

Brayden Millon was on top of the roof of this movie theater when he fell and sustained several...
Brayden Millon was on top of the roof of this movie theater when he fell and sustained several severe injuries.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)

Michew said in a GoFundMe post that her son has multiple facial fractures, skull fractures, two broken wrists, two broken knees, and a brain bleed that is causing swelling.

“There was an amazing girl from Cinemark, an employee there, that held his hand the entire time until the EMS got there,” she explained.

Michew has been providing near-daily updates of her son’s progress on GoFundMe.

She said he has already undergone multiple surgeries, including complete facial reconstruction and the reconstruction of both knees – and will need several more operations.

Millon has been able to minimally communicate with his mom in the hospital by squeezing her hands, and he was even able to say, “I love you,” she said in one of the updates. But he still has a long journey ahead.

“To know Brayden is to love Brayden. He is special to so many people. He is so tough, strong, loving, caring and he IS a fighter. He will get through this,” the GoFundMe post reads.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
RAGBRAI riders north of Lawton.
Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Police said the stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Man survives being stabbed through the head with a flagpole, police say
Officer Matthew Hare, 22, was struck and killed by a train while responding to a call.
Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say

Latest News

The legal team representing the family of Donovan Lewis address the media on Friday, Aug. 4,...
Ohio K-9 officer is charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old Black man shot in his bed
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Shots fired in reenactment at site of Parkland school massacre
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
The brother of a woman who James Phillip Barnes killed speaks out at a press conference....
Man says he watched execution to honor sister