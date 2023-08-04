BIKE VAN BUREN XXXVII AUGUST 19-20, 2023

The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 37TH annual Bike Van Buren on August 19 & 20. Bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through the rolling countryside and river valley of the historical villages during this two-day event in Southeast Iowa. The Villages will welcome the bicyclists with refreshments and outstanding hospitality, all included as part of the registration fee! The routes will lead you through some of the most picturesque settings in Iowa! You can register for Bike Van Buren online at villagesofvanburen.com through August 15. Walk-up registration is welcomed and will be held at the Keosauqua City Park on Saturday 7-8:30am. Walk-up registration will also be at the Keosauqua City Park on Sunday from 7:30-8:00am for riders that only plan to go that day. Two-day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years: $40. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $30.

Routes for both Saturday and Sunday have a primary route along with alternate routes. Riders are always welcome to create their own route. All routes will begin and end at the Keosauqua City Park, and all are clearly marked with large colored arrows. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness of Burlington will provide technical support and sag wagons will be en route with the riders each day. Phone numbers for staff support crews are provided in the registration package riders will receive at registration which also includes the route maps and hospitality stops. Riders are encouraged to carry a cell phone. All support crews will be equipped with free cold bottled water, courtesy of Rathbun Regional Water Association, and limited first aid.

Riders will have the option to purchase a lunch band at registration ($15 adults, $10 youth). Saturday’s lunch will be prepared by Indian Lake Park, located just outside of Farmington. Sunday’s lunch will be provided by and held at the Douds United Methodist Church, located right on county highway V64. Registered riders will enjoy 100% complimentary refreshments at each hospitality stop. Hospitality stops will include some fascinating sites such as the spectacular view of Lake Sugema, Waubonsie Park, Lebanon Church, and the Birmingham Shelter (right next to the beautifully restored historic log cabin).

Registered riders may also participate in the Poker Run! Riders build their best hand of poker by drawing cards at designated hospitality stops. The best hand on each day will win $50 cash. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness in Burlington will provide prizes for the remaining place winners.

Join the Keosauqua Lions Club on both mornings before the ride for their annual all-you-can-eat Pancake breakfast under the big tent in the Keosauqua City Park. EVERYONE is invited! Get your fill of pancakes and sausage both mornings from 6:30-9am. Bring the family down and support your local organizations!

NEW this year! Saturday night head to First Street in downtown Keosauqua for a street dance beginning at 7pm featuring Rushmore, a 2023 inductee into the Iowa Music Association’s Rock N Roll Hall of Fame!

For more information contact: Villages of Van Buren 800-868-7822 / 319-293-7111 villagesofvanburen.com

