Jason Aldean opens new restaurant and bar, treats fans to special performance

Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Country singer Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Tennessee.

WVLT reports Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar held its grand opening Thursday night.

This is the singer’s second restaurant location after opening one up a few years ago in Nashville.

Aldean’s newest eatery is in Gatlinburg, about an hour’s drive from Knoxville, and features a different experience for guests on each of the three floors.

The first floor is a tribute to Sun Records with a sun diner and gift shop. The second floor is a dining area while the third floor is a rooftop bar featuring a stage with live music four nights a week.

The building can hold more than 400 people between the restaurant and the bar.

Aldean celebrated his restaurant’s opening by taking the stage to treat fans to a special opening-night performance.

Aldean has made headlines recently for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

It hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100, but critics said the music video had a pro-gun message with racist imagery.

The video has since been re-edited to no longer include clips that depicted violence during the 2020 demonstrations due to copyright permissions, according to Aldean’s record label.

While at Thursday’s grand opening, Aldean declined to comment on the music video controversy.

