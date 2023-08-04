Rain expected this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Recent warmth and humidity will fuel the chance for rain and a few storms as we head into the weekend, though the threat of severe storms is low. Look for rain to develop by this evening. A large portion of Saturday should feature dry time and a break from the rain with precipitation building back in through the evening and into Sunday with on and off showers and storms possible for the remainder of the weekend along a cold front. Behind this, cooler air settles in for next week with highs dipping to near normal, in the low 80s, for much of next week!

