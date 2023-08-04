Shift to cooler temperatures comes with shower, storm chances

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warm day will be followed by several with cooler highs, thanks to a cold front set to move through this weekend.

Occasional areas of patchy fog could be seen this morning, so be prepared for changing visibility conditions if traveling (especially in rural areas). This should diminish by mid-morning, with the likelihood of low clouds hanging around after that much lower than what happened on Thursday. As a result, more sunshine should push highs into at least the mid 80s today, with some mugginess to the air.

Chances for showers and storms pick up this weekend, beginning as soon as tonight. Occasional rounds will be possible following that, with an area of low pressure wandering through the region. It drags a cold front through on Sunday, providing a focus for more shower and storm activity. Right now, severe weather appears to be fairly unlikely, but decent rainfall totals are possible for those who receive multiple rounds of rain.

Into next week, highs will be held back into the upper 70s and lower 80s as a cooler and drier air mass works in. A few more storms are possible by next Wednesday.

