Shift to cooler temperatures comes with shower, storm chances

Chances for showers and storms increase this weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warm day will be followed by several with cooler highs, thanks to a cold front set to move through this weekend.

Occasional areas of patchy fog could be seen this morning, so be prepared for changing visibility conditions if traveling (especially in rural areas). This should diminish by mid-morning, with the likelihood of low clouds hanging around after that much lower than what happened on Thursday. As a result, more sunshine should push highs into at least the mid 80s today, with some mugginess to the air.

Chances for showers and storms pick up this weekend, beginning as soon as tonight. Occasional rounds will be possible following that, with an area of low pressure wandering through the region. It drags a cold front through on Sunday, providing a focus for more shower and storm activity. Right now, severe weather appears to be fairly unlikely, but decent rainfall totals are possible for those who receive multiple rounds of rain.

Into next week, highs will be held back into the upper 70s and lower 80s as a cooler and drier air mass works in. A few more storms are possible by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
RAGBRAI riders north of Lawton.
Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Officer Matthew Hare, 22, was struck and killed by a train while responding to a call.
Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say
Police said the stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Man survives being stabbed through the head with a flagpole, police say

Latest News

Temperatures reach the mid 80s after fog clears in the morning.
First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Higher muggy meter to end the week, change ahead for the weekend
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, August 3, 2023
A little bit warmer today than yesterday.
Foggy start to Thursday, warmer end to work week