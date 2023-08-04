Video shows Taylor Swift hugging Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka during concert

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while performing in Los Angeles. (Source: @skibiscuit/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - Taylor Swift took a moment out of her concert in Los Angeles on Thursday to hug Bianka Bryant, the 6-year-old daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant.

A video shared by TikTok user @skibiscuit shows Swift on stage for her Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium stopping for a moment to give Bianka her black “22″ hat and a hug.

Vanessa Bryant wore a custom Eras Tour jacket that featured a photo of Swift and Bryant together when he joined the singer on stage during a 2015 concert at the Staples Center.

Bianka’s older sister, Gianna, died at the age of 13 alongside their father, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Swift is currently performing in Los Angeles for six nights as part of her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
RAGBRAI riders north of Lawton.
Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Police said the stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Man survives being stabbed through the head with a flagpole, police say
Officer Matthew Hare, 22, was struck and killed by a train while responding to a call.
Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No AP Psychology credit for Florida students after clash over teaching about gender
Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while...
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka during concert
A Las Vegas woman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her own father in 2022,...
‘Have someone taken care of’: Woman accused of trying to hire hitman to kill father