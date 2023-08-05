A break from the heat and humidity is coming

By Joe Winters
Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rainfall is needed. It looks like this weekend provides some chances. While there will be more dry time on Saturday a shower and storms chance remain with us. The strongest of the storms will be across Nebraska and western Iowa. Sunday the area of low pressure and cold front push across the state. The timing of the front looks to keep the strongest of the storms off to our east. Overall rainfall forecast could be around an inch in many locations. After this storm moves east a drier air mass moves in. Next week looks seasonally comfortable with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Have a great weekend.

