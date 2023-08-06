CUTE: Baby walrus receives 24/7 cuddle care after rescue

The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska's North Slope.
The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s North Slope.(Alaska Sealife Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEWARD, Alaska (CNN) – A rare walrus calf is now getting some TLC after he was found wandering alone on the north coast of Alaska last month.

The month-old Pacific walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center on August 1 after he was spotted on Alaska’s North Slope.

The calves depend on maternal care for the first two years of their lives. When this walrus was found, there was no adult walrus in sight.

The veterinarian's orders called for 24-hour care for the baby walrus, which includes constant cuddling.
The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care for the baby walrus, which includes constant cuddling.(Alaska Sealife Center)

The walrus was transported to a special animal care facility.

The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care, which includes constant cuddling to help keep the calf calm and encourage healthy development.

