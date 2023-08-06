Rainfall brings cooler and drier air

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - As an area of low pressure moves across the state periods of showers and storms are possible. Clouds also accompany the rainfall keeping our temperatures slightly below normal for this time in early August. Lingering showers could remain until early Monday as the low continues to move to the east. Behind this system cooler and drier air moves in for next week. Dewpoints fall into the 50s and 60s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Additional rain chances develop for the middle of the week. Have a terrific Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.