Scattered showers & storms continue overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight with one or two lingering showers possible on Monday morning. Lows will be mild tonight, in the 60s. Even though we could see a few showers early on Monday morning, most if not all of the rain should clear out of the area by mid to late morning, leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds on Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday looks quiet with a partly cloudy sky and seasonal temperatures before another chance for showers and storms returns on Wednesday. Temperatures in the 70s & 80s are expected through the workweek.

