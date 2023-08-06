Showers begin overnight

Showers begin overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers and storms are heading to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri and are expected to arrive late tonight. This evening and through the first half of the night we’ll have a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. However, after midnight storms are forecasted to enter the area and continue through Sunday and into Monday morning as the low-pressure system travels through the Midwest.

Lows Saturday night will drop into the 60s with highs on Sunday a bit on the cool side, reaching the mid to upper 70s due to the rain and cloud cover. Highs will stay in the 70s & 80s through the upcoming workweek.

