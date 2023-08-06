WATCH LIVE: 2024 Candidates speak at Rep. Hinson’s BBQ Bash

By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is set to hold her annual “Ashley’s BBQ Bash” in Cedar Rapids Sunday.

The event, which is being held at Hawkeye Downs, is set to feature Iowa politicians including Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

With Iowa set to keep its first-in-the-nation status for the GOP caucus, several Republican presidential candidates are also set to speak. Candidates include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are also in the lineup.

On Twitter, Rep. Hinson tweeted, “Iowa. Picks. Presidents”.

The GOP Caucus is set to be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

