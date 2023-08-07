Rain exiting, leaving behind some clouds, comfortable temperatures

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The wet end to the weekend will be replaced by a pretty nice start to the work week.

Expect clouds to be fairly stubborn today, but we will likely see at least partial clearing by the afternoon. We can’t totally rule out an isolated shower by late afternoon or evening as we reach peak heating, but the vast majority of us stay dry. Highs will reach the upper 70s today, with a high near 80 on Tuesday with similar conditions overall.

The next shot at showers and storms arrives later on Tuesday night into Wednesday, when precipitation becomes fairly likely. At least 0.50″ of rain seems likely during this time as an area of low pressure passes near us, or just to our south. This places us in a favorable spot to get some decent rain. Expect highs to be held back in the 70s due to the expansive cloud cover and rain.

A few dry days will follow that chance, giving us a decent end to the work week as highs reach into the low to mid 80s. The coming weekend could wrap up with another chance for some showers by Sunday.

