VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say
The letters on the cap of Kansas City Royals Edward Olivares display the stars and stripes to...
Royals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Scattered showers & storms continue overnight
Scattered showers & storms continue overnight
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Royals vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 6

Latest News

The boater survived 35 hours in the ocean off St. Augustine, Florida.
Rescued boater in good spirits after lost at sea, authorities say
A 9-year-old boy in Wisconsin sold two chickens for $12,000 last week at the Rock County 4-H...
9-year-old sells 2 chickens for $12,000 to help with brother’s cancer treatment
One mother is demanding better for her children after what she said were questionable...
Toddler escapes from South Carolina day care, documents show
A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
The City and Borough of Juneau issued on Sunday a location declaration of emergency following...
Widespread river flooding sweeps away at least 2 structures; Alaska’s capital city declares emergency