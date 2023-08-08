Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair kicks off in Des Moines on Thursday, and its biggest draw is the country music artists in this year’s grandstand lineup.

That’s according to the latest ticket sales numbers, which show Iowans are excited to see Country superstar Eric Church and The Chicks perform.

According to the latest ticket sales data from Aug. 4, Church tops the list for ticket sales with 16,500.

The Chicks come in at a close second with 16,300. Jason Aldean, who made headlines with his controversial single “Try That in a Small Town,” comes in third with 10,500 tickets sold for his Aug. 20 show that caps off the Grandstand series.

The largest crowd since the Grandstand was renovated in 2018 was for Chris Stapleton in 2021, a show that drew 17,320. Last year’s biggest crowd was for Brooks & Dunn, who drew 15,074 fair goers.

The first concert of this year’s fair is For King and Country on Thursday.

Here’s a list of ticket sales for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand concert series as of Aug. 4:

Here’s the full schedule:

For King + Country with special guest We the Kingdom - Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Parmalee - Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

New Kids On The Block with special guest Jesse McCartney - Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Eric Church with special guest Jackson Dean - Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

The Black Keys with special guest The Velveteers - Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour - Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk Off The Earth - Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

Maren Morris with special guest Lindsay Ell - Aug. 17 - 8 p.m.

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges with special guest Sean Kingston - Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

The Chicks with special guest Ben Harper - Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Jason Aldean with special guest Corey Kent - Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.