A few pop-up showers Tuesday, better rain chances on the way

A few pop-up showers are possible today, with better rain chances arriving as early as tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A similar day of weather is expected today as compared to yesterday, with the added wrinkle of a few pop-up showers possible.

This takes place after a relatively cool start, with a few areas of patchy fog possible in low-lying areas. As we reach peak heating of the day, that’s when some of those very small and isolated showers could take place. Most folks will stay dry, though. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

A much better chance for rain and storms arrives later tonight into Wednesday as an area of low pressure passes south of the Iowa/Missouri border. This activity could be fairly widespread, and provide another round of decent rainfall for the area of 0.50″ or more. Temperatures will be held back into the 70s as a result of the rain and associated clouds.

The last few days of the work week and into the weekend will be somewhat warm, with highs back into the 80s. A chance for storms is there again on Friday, again a slight chance on Sunday, too.

Mostly Sunny Tuesday
Temperatures will be held back a bit today by cloudier skies.
