Mostly Sunny Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a pleasant afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, will be quiet with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday which will continue through the entire day with high temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another chance for showers and storms will enter the area on Wednesday as a low-pressure system travels through the Midwest. Showers and storms will be possible again on Friday due to a second low pressure system. Temperatures will stay comfortable through the entire week with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.