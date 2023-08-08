Ottumwa man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of four girls

(MGN)
By KYOU Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested an Ottumwa man on Monday, saying he allegedly sexually abused four girls.

In a press release Tuesday, police said 25-year-old Simplice Maggloire Nguepnang faces charges of second and third degree sexual abuse, human trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance.

Police said three of the victims involved in this case were 14 years old and the fourth was 13 years old.

The investigation, which began on June 6, utilized Facebook and Snapchat records, along with a cellphone.

Nguepnang is being held in the Wapello County Jail. No additional details have been released in this case.

