Showers and storms overnight and into Wednesday

Showers and storms overnight and into Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms moved through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. More showers and storms are possible late tonight and into the day on Wednesday. You’ll probably need an umbrella as you head to work and school tomorrow. The main line of showers and storms should exit the area by midafternoon with another round of isolated to scattered storms possible late afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will cool into the low to mid 60s and highs on Wednesday will reach the low to mid 70s.

After Wednesday, we’ll get a break from the showers and storms on Thursday before a cold front brings in another chance for showers and storms to the region on Friday. A third chance for rainfall is expected on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri family says they are without a car after a trip to a Walmart service department.
‘It is a nightmare’: Family says car remains in shop days after being damaged at Walmart
Ottumwa man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of four girls
A few pop-up showers are possible today.
A few pop-up showers Tuesday, better rain chances on the way
County breakdown of Iowa voucher program
A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license...
Clerical error causes Ankeny woman to lose tribute to late husband

Latest News

Showers and storms overnight and into Wednesday
Showers and storms overnight and into Wednesday
A few pop-up showers are possible today.
A few pop-up showers Tuesday, better rain chances on the way
A few pop-up showers are possible today.
First Alert Forecast
Mostly Sunny Tuesday
Mostly Sunny Tuesday