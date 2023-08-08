Showers and storms overnight and into Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms moved through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. More showers and storms are possible late tonight and into the day on Wednesday. You’ll probably need an umbrella as you head to work and school tomorrow. The main line of showers and storms should exit the area by midafternoon with another round of isolated to scattered storms possible late afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will cool into the low to mid 60s and highs on Wednesday will reach the low to mid 70s.

After Wednesday, we’ll get a break from the showers and storms on Thursday before a cold front brings in another chance for showers and storms to the region on Friday. A third chance for rainfall is expected on Sunday.

