Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wayne Brady says he’s pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

The actor and singer said coming out is scary because he feared people would question his manhood.

But, Brady said, a real man has the courage to be honest and happy.

He says he came out to his ex-wife first, and she and his daughter support him.

Pansexuality is defined as attraction toward people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri family says they are without a car after a trip to a Walmart service department.
‘It is a nightmare’: Family says car remains in shop days after being damaged at Walmart
County breakdown of Iowa voucher program
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after hitting a cable on a bike trail while riding a...
‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after hitting cable while riding

Latest News

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
The coroner ruled Evan’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe...
15-year-old killed when tree falls on him during severe storm, coroner says
The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their...
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie,...
Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Weird Barbie doll