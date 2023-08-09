Quiet on Thursday

Quiet on Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog developing late tonight. Therefore, we’ll wake up to a misty morning on Thursday. You might need to give yourself a few extra minutes on your trip to work due to the fog. Temperatures will be in the low 60s across the region on Thursday morning. After the fog dissipates, we’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the low to mid 80s on Thursday.

More showers and storms are possible late Thursday night and Friday morning as a low-pressure system travels through the Midwest. Saturday’s forecast looks dry, but more showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s through the 7-day forecast.

