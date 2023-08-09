Wet weather fairly likely Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers with some thunderstorms are likely today, with another decent set of rainfall totals possible.

The area most likely to see the heaviest rainfall will be in northeast Missouri, moving in this morning and persisting until the afternoon. Totals could easily exceed 0.50″ there, with 1″ to 2″ totals possible in spots. Rainfall is possible in southeast Iowa, too, though perhaps a bit more scattered. Highs all around will be limited by the rain and associated cloud cover, with highs in the low to mid 70s likely.

Thursday will be a break with nice summertime conditions likely. Friday brings the threat for additional showers and storms, some of which could turn strong to severe in the afternoon. Large hail and damaging wind would be the main threat there, so take that into consideration when planning out the end of the work week.

Another storm system brings a chance for showers and storms on Sunday, with a similar risk for strong to severe storms. It’s another time to stay weather aware, and we’ll have updates on this potential as we get closer.

Early next week looks like it could start out pleasant, with highs in the 80s.

