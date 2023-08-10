DeSantis to hold meet and greet in Coralville Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A GOP candidate in the race for the Republican Presidential nomination will be in eastern Iowa on Thursday.

He is headed around the state on a bus tour hosted by his Super PAC Never Back Down.

He and his wife are set to be at the Iowa River Power Restaurant at 11:30 a.m.

