Fog clears out this morning, storms possible tonight

Fog early gives way to a mostly sunny day.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of dense fog are being seen in some spots this morning, reducing visibility at times.

Expect these areas to persist through about mid-morning, with conditions improving quite a bit after that. Until then, be ready for quickly-changing conditions on your morning commute. After the fog dissipates, we should see highs reach the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A round of showers and storms is possible tonight, moving in from the northwest well after dark. These could be a bit on the strong side, with some gusty winds possible. Most of Friday will be dry, though, with highs again reaching the upper 80s. A few scattered storms are possible later on Friday night.

The next storm system gets into the Midwest on Sunday, giving us another shot at showers and storms. Some of these could also be strong to severe, so please remain weather aware during this time, as well. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday, with things held back a bit on Sunday by the shower and storm activity potential.

Early next week looks cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

