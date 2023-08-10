Iowa musician wins international music award

A man from Vining, Iowa won the International Singer Songwriters Association’s 2023...
A man from Vining, Iowa won the International Singer Songwriters Association’s 2023 Storyteller/Songwriter Award during an award show in Atlanta on Aug. 5.(International Singer Songwriters Association)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINING, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Vining, Iowa won the International Singer Songwriters Association’s 2023 Storyteller/Songwriter Award during an award show in Atlanta on Aug. 5.

The association, which represents more than 16,000 independent singer/songwriters around the world, said Todd Apfel was nominated and chosen for the award by its members. Award winners from the past two years pick the current year’s winner after the nominations are made.

Apfel, who was the only Iowa representative nominated for the award, recently released his third album, called “Whiskey.”

“Todd stated he was totally surprised and honored as an artist from Iowa for being chosen as the best songwriter in the world by his peers,” the association wrote in a press release.

The association said Apfel recently retired as the Zoning Administrator from Tama and Marshall Counties.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Police say any possible charges related to the baby's death depend on the autopsy report and...
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Showers and storms are likely today.
Wet weather fairly likely Wednesday
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license...
Clerical error causes Ankeny woman to lose tribute to late husband

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Henry Earl...
LIVE: Henry Dinkins murder trial begins Thursday
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
LIVE: Henry Dinkins murder trial begins Thursday
People in Marshall County are raising money for the family of a utility worker who died after...
People in Marshall County raise money for utility worker electrocuted in State Center
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday