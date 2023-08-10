LIVE: Henry Dinkins murder trial begins Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Dinkins, on or around July 10, 2020, removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street in Davenport and fatally shot her, prosecutors say. Her remains were found in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March 2021.

Dinkins has been in custody since July 2020 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

In March 2022, District Court Judge Henry Latham granted Dinkins’ request to move the trial out of Scott County due to pretrial publicity surrounding the case. The trial was to be held in Linn County until he waived his right to a jury trial.

The trial was then moved back to Scott County and is set to begin Thursday with Judge Henry Latham.

The case will be tried by Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham and Assistant Scott County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell.

Dinkins is represented by Chad Frese and Joel Waters, both based in Marshalltown.

Timeline

July 10, 2020

Aishia Lankford calls the Davenport Police Department to report that her daughter, Breasia Terrell, 10, was missing. Lankford tells police the girl had stayed with Henry Dinkins, the father of her youngest son, at the apartment he shares with his girlfriend in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

Investigators search Credit Island as part of the investigation into Terrell’s disappearance.

Dinkins, a registered sex offender, is arrested and charged with failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements.

July 14, 2020

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski confirms Dinkins is a person of interest in Terrell’s disappearance.

July 15, 2020

An AMBER Alert is issued for Terrell.

July 16, 2020

The search for Terrell expands to Clinton County.

March 22, 2021

Davenport police receive information from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office that human remains have been found in a wooded area south of Kunau Implement in DeWitt.

March 23, 2021

The remains are removed and transported to the DCI Lab in Ankeny.

March 29, 2021

Davenport police receive confirmation that the remains are Breasia Terrell.

May 5, 2021

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

August 2023

A jury trial was set to begin in Linn County, Iowa on Aug. 8. Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial, and a bench trial was set for Aug. 10.

