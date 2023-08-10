Warm and muggy conditions keep the weather active

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After an overall dry day, the weather turns more active again tonight. Overnight into Friday we will see more showers and storms push across the area. This is due to another system moving in from the northwest. It looks like we could see two rounds of storms, one in the morning and another later in the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could turn strong to severe so make sure you have the First Alert Weather App downloaded and set up. Another rain chance moves our way on Sunday with a cooler start to the work week on Monday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
Police say any possible charges related to the baby's death depend on the autopsy report and...
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Showers and storms are likely today.
Wet weather fairly likely Wednesday
Ottumwa man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of four girls

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, August 10 2023
Highs reach the 80s after morning fog clears out.
Fog clears out this morning, storms possible tonight
Highs reach the 80s after morning fog clears out.
First Alert Forecast
Quiet on Thursday
Quiet on Thursday