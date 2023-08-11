After a dry start to the weekend storm chances build

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front continues to traverse the region tonight. As a result, scattered shower and storm activity will be possible. High wind and small hail cannot be ruled out in some of the storms. Saturday once again returns us to a sunny, warm, and muggy day with highs well into the 80s. To close the weekend on Sunday a return chance for showers and storms and storms is with us. Cooler and somewhat drier air moves in on Monday bringing a nice start to the work week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

