Amber Alert canceled: Aaliyah Abernathy

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KCRG) - At 8:50 pm, officials issued an amber alert for 2-year-old Aaliyah Abernathy following an abduction.

She was last seen in the 11000 block of Marbella Drive. She is 3′00″ tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing leggings with white polka dots. She has her hair styled in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories.

Officials are searching for two black adult males who were last seen wearing ski masks and black clothing. Police say they are both armed with handguns and were driving a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a Missouri license plate containing “06EST5”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Aaliyah has been located and is safe.

