Iowa aims for the women’s basketball attendance record at Kinnick in preseason game with DePaul

Members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate during an NCAA tournament game against...
Members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate during an NCAA tournament game against Georgia on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Iowa beat Georgia 74-66.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will attempt to set the all-time women’s basketball attendance record when it hosts DePaul in an outdoor exhibition at 69,000-seat Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15, the school announced Thursday.

“I know if anyone can do it, Hawkeye fans can and will,” coach Lisa Bluder said.

The state of Iowa has a long history of supporting girls and women’s basketball. The Hawkeyes were second nationally in attendance last season with an average of 11,143 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The women’s basketball attendance record of 29,619 was set in the 2002 national title game between Connecticut and Oklahoma in San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. A portion of the tickets will be sold for $20 and honored if the game is moved indoors because of inclement weather. Tickets sold for $10 are non-refundable.

The Hawkeyes were 31-7 and national runners-up to LSU last season, and they return Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark. DePaul was 16-17.

“So much for closed-door scrimmages,” DePaul coach Doug Bruno said. “We are thrilled to be able to play Iowa, the reigning national runner-ups in a game for charity inside Kinnick Stadium. The opportunity to compete against Caitlin Clark, one of the best players in the country, will be a great test for our team.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
Police say any possible charges related to the baby's death depend on the autopsy report and...
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Henry Earl...
Henry Dinkins murder trial underway
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe