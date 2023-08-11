Morning storms give way to sunnier skies

Showers and storms exit early today, leaving behind a hot and kind of humid afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a round of strong storms this morning, things should be quiet for much of the day.

Skies will clear out after any leftover isolated showers or storms move out. This sunshine will warm us up fairly quickly, with highs reaching the upper 80s by this afternoon. Expect a bit of mugginess to the air to go along with it, making for a fairly typical early August day.

Later this afternoon and evening, new storms are likely to develop in parts of the area, especially in our northeast Missouri counties. Additional scattered storms could move in from the north later tonight. All of this activity carries a slight risk for severe weather with it, with damaging wind or large hail the main threat. Stay weather aware this evening, especially if you have plans that take you out and about.

Saturday looks decent with highs in the 80s. Another storm system approaches on Sunday, which could bring some additional shower and storm activity with it. More notably, it will carry cooler temperatures into early next week when highs will be in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
Police say any possible charges related to the baby's death depend on the autopsy report and...
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Amber Alert: Aaliyah Abernathy
Amber Alert canceled: Aaliyah Abernathy
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Henry Earl...
Henry Dinkins murder trial underway

Latest News

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms exists today.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Warm and muggy conditions keep the weather active
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, August 10 2023
Highs reach the 80s after morning fog clears out.
Fog clears out this morning, storms possible tonight