Morning storms give way to sunnier skies

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a round of strong storms this morning, things should be quiet for much of the day.

Skies will clear out after any leftover isolated showers or storms move out. This sunshine will warm us up fairly quickly, with highs reaching the upper 80s by this afternoon. Expect a bit of mugginess to the air to go along with it, making for a fairly typical early August day.

Later this afternoon and evening, new storms are likely to develop in parts of the area, especially in our northeast Missouri counties. Additional scattered storms could move in from the north later tonight. All of this activity carries a slight risk for severe weather with it, with damaging wind or large hail the main threat. Stay weather aware this evening, especially if you have plans that take you out and about.

Saturday looks decent with highs in the 80s. Another storm system approaches on Sunday, which could bring some additional shower and storm activity with it. More notably, it will carry cooler temperatures into early next week when highs will be in the 70s.

