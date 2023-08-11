Scientists concerned climate change may help spread of West Nile virus

Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for...
Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scientists said they are worried climate change might make West Nile virus more prevalent.

That is because warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.

Those same conditions also make it easier for the virus to replicate.

Not only could climate change make cases more common in areas where West Nile has been reported, but it may also help the virus spread to areas that haven’t seen it yet.

Germany reported its first case in 2021.

West Nile can bring unpleasant symptoms like headaches, joint pains, rashes, vomiting and diarrhea.

Most people recover fully with no issues, but about one in 150 patients develop brain and nervous system infections that can be fatal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
Police say any possible charges related to the baby's death depend on the autopsy report and...
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Amber Alert: Aaliyah Abernathy
Amber Alert canceled: Aaliyah Abernathy
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Henry Earl...
Henry Dinkins murder trial underway

Latest News

Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Police seek help locating missing teacher
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s been thinking seriously about becoming an independent