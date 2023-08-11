‘This is a rite of passage’ GOP candidates flock to Iowa State Fair to garner support

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are set to attend Saturday
Presidential Candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at...
Presidential Candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at a 'Fair Side Chat'(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa State Fair is a mainstay during caucus season. Candidates flock to the fair and give soapbox speeches, shake hands with supporters, and even take in some fair food.

Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann says it’s important to do that due to the number of people that come every year, and with that, the fair is a direct connection to the voters.

“They’re tapping into something that is deeply rural, deeply small town, and deeply Iowa,” Kaufmann said.

At the fair, Republican candidates are being interviewed by Governor Kim Reynolds in what she calls “Fair Side Chats.” Candidates are also taking part in the longstanding Des Moines Register Political Soapbox.

“This is a rite of passage, you know, every candidate that cares about winning in Iowa needs to be here. Needs to press the flesh, needs to be available to the people to answer questions, and to deal with the scrutiny that comes with it, Suarez said.

Republican Presidential Candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says as a candidate, Iowa is attractive to him since Reynolds and state party leadership are remaining neutral.

“I think that goes to show how fair the process is in Iowa, which is why so many candidates gravitate, you know, you skip out on Iowa at your own peril,” Suarez said.

Kaufmann said Reynolds and state GOP leadership signed those neutrality pledges so Iowa remains first in the nation.

“We all have opinions and you probably know it’s hard for me to not have an opinion, but this is about Iowa. And the same thing with Governor Reynolds we’re taking those neutrality pledges, not because we don’t have our favorites, we certainly do deep down inside, but this is about making sure that Iowa remains first in the nation,” Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann said every candidate who’s won the Caucus has made an appearance at the state fair. Saturday, the heavyweights in the polls, Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are set to make appearances.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert: Aaliyah Abernathy
Amber Alert canceled: Aaliyah Abernathy
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
A 15-year-old lifeguard described the moment she was struck by lightning at a public pool in...
‘Felt like my arm got blown off’ : Teen lifeguard struck by lightning during storms
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation

Latest News

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big...
Iowa coach Ferentz says the integrity of the game cannot be compromised as betting probe unfolds
LIVE: Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising...
DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way
Amber Alert: Aaliyah Abernathy
Amber Alert canceled: Aaliyah Abernathy