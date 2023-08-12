Lots of sunshine as dew points decrease

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for a pretty nice day to kick off the weekend, with decent conditions for the latter portion of summer.

A cold front moving through this morning will lead toward a wind shift to the northwest, bringing in some drier air throughout the day. Temperatures will still reach at least the mid 80s, so “cool” will not be the right word for the day. Still, can’t argue with it for this time of year when things can be so much hotter.

An area of low pressure moves into the region on Sunday, increasing our cloud cover at times and potentially leading to some scattered showers and storms. The most likely time for this will be later in the day on Sunday into Sunday night. Some of the storms in our northeast Missouri counties could be strong to severe, with damaging wind the main threat. Highs reach the low 80s on Sunday.

Behind that storm system, much cooler air arrives for the beginning of the work week. Highs will be limited to the low to mid 70s on Monday with blustery northwest winds. Mostly cloudy skies are likely, too, with even a few showers possible. 70s will still be common on Tuesday, though more sunshine should be present.

Later next week, temperatures will gradually increase toward the upper 80s by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.