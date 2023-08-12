Storm system to end the weekend brings in cooler air

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system moves through the region on Sunday, potentially bringing some rain along with it.

Expect clouds to increase tonight, with the chance for some scattered showers and storms working in along with them during the day on Sunday. Some storms that develop in northeast Missouri could be strong to severe, with damaging wind the main threat. The threat for severe weather gets lower the farther you go north. Expect highs in the low 80s.

The backside of this storm system will be cool, with highs held back into the 70s to start the work week. A warming trend resumes by the middle of it, eventually leading to well above normal temperatures by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.