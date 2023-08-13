Partly cloudy with isolated showers Monday

Partly cloudy with isolated showers Monday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible overnight. Monday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and isolated showers to start the workweek. Monday’s high temperatures will climb into the low 70s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri.

The remainder of the workweek we’ll have plenty of sunshine and temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s. However, the heat will return for the upcoming weekend with highs in the low 90s.

