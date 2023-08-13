Rain, storms possible today into tonight, some strong

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Unsettled weather is likely for the next 24 to 36 hours as an area of low pressure affects our weather.

Clouds will further increase this morning, with the chance for showers and storms increasing along with it. That risk sticks with us throughout the day into the night, as the storm system slowly moves through. A few storms in northeast Missouri could turn severe later this afternoon, with damaging wind and large hail the main threat. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s, held back by clouds and any precipitation.

We will experience a blustery and cooler day to kick off the work week, with highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s with gusty northwest winds. A few showers are possible during the day, too.

Things turn warmer again as the week goes on, with highs back into the 80s before the work week wraps up. Next weekend looks even warmer, with highs in the low 90s possible. Rainfall chances are also pretty much nonexistent during this time.

