Dry and warm through Friday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and cooler afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight, lows will cool into the 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky in the morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid to upper 70s. The entire 7-day forecast looks dry. However, heat will return to the region next weekend and into the beginning of next week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

