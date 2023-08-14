A few showers possible on otherwise cool, breezy day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front moving through this morning will draw in a cooler air mass for a couple of days.

This transition could include the chance for a few showers ars we go through the day. Any rainfall amounts will be fairly light, with activity rotating around an area of low pressure. Due to the combined effects of those showers, a northwesterly breeze, and some clouds, our highs will be stuck in the 70s.

Upper 70s look likely for highs on a mostly sunny Tuesday after a cool start in the 50s. Temperatures return to the 80s for the rest of the work week, and eventually get back into the upper 80s or low 90s by the weekend. A shift to a warmer weather pattern appears likely, overall, by then.

It’s also an overall dry weather pattern, with no more chances for rain after today in our 7-day forecast.

