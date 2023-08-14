Iowa Hawkeyes ranked in AP’s Preseason Top 25

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes football team is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25.

It’s the 27th time in program history, the Hawkeyes have earned a preseason ranking in the AP Poll.

Other Big Ten universities ranked in the poll include Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Penn State (7), and Wisconsin (19).

The Hawkeyes open the season against Utah State on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
Police arrested the husband of 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand after she was found dead in Alaska.
Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for...
Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant
A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
Man posed as food bank employee to get free pizza, restaurant owner says