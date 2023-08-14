Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program

FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against...
FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team's games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state's investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team’s games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.

Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.

Lee was charged with tampering with records for allegedly disguising his identity to place online sports wagers, according to court documents.

Lee is alleged to have made 115 bets for $885 on the FanDuel mobile app. Among them were 12 on Iowa State football games, including one money-line bet against the Cyclones against Texas in 2021. ISU won 30-7, and Lee made one tackle.

A total of five Iowa State football starters have been charged in the investigation. Athletes found to have wagered on games in which they played are subject to being permanently banned by the NCAA. The tampering charge is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
Police arrested the husband of 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand after she was found dead in Alaska.
Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for...
Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant
A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
Man posed as food bank employee to get free pizza, restaurant owner says