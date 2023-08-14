One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BUCKINGHAM, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders were called to the scene of an explosion and fire at a house in rural Tama County Monday morning.

Tama County Dispatch confirmed crews were called to 1117 W Avenue in Buckingham, Iowa at around 10:14 a.m. They say the residence was destroyed due to an apparent explosion.

Emergency crews located a body near the residence shortly after arrival. It is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for examination and positive identification.

Neighbors told TV9 crews the explosion scattered debris over their tree lines and even into neighboring corn and bean fields.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV9.

