Christina Bohannan announces run for Congress against Miller-Meeks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Christian Bohannan has announced her candidacy for Iowa’s first Congressional District, setting up a rematch against incumbent Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks in 2024.

Bohannan is a University of Iowa law professor and state representative. In a press release, Bohannan’s campaign said she’s running because she believes it’s time to bring back some “Iowa common sense.”

“I’m running for Congress because it has never been more clear that we need change,” Bohannan said in the release. “Time after time, Representative Miller-Meeks has abandoned Iowa values to line up with the most radical members of her party.”

It’s Bohannan’s second bid for Congress. She lost to Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks in the 2022 election.

