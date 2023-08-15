Comfortable temperatures on a sunny mid-August day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s going to be hard to beat today’s weather, and you may be missing it by the time we get to the end of the week.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s, not too different than yesterday’s readings. The more notable change will be the near-total sunshine we should see for most of the day, with a bit of a northwesterly wind at times. This is a pretty excellent set of conditions for the middle of August, so make sure to take advantage!

Winds shift on Wednesday to a southwesterly direction, pushing our highs into the low 80s. A cold front moves through Wednesday night, though it appears pretty unlikely that we see much out of it other than another wind shift. Northwesterly breezes on Thursday put a pause on any additional warming through the end of the work week, where highs hang around 80 degrees.

Into the weekend, hotter conditions make a big return, with highs in the low 90s possible, likely hanging around for at least a few days. Dew points also climb, which means heat index readings will also be something to consider at that time.

