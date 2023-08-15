Fiery crash scatters exploding propane bottles across Mississippi highway, driver survives

In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from...
In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from spreading from a semitrailer, which was carrying propane tanks, on Interstate 59 near Poplarville, Miss., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The interstate was closed after the truck caught fire.(Mississippi Highway Patrol via the Mississippi Department of Public Safety via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A semitrailer hauling propane bottles crashed and caught fire Monday, blocking traffic for several hours along Interstate 59 in southern Mississippi.

The danger caused by exploding propane bottles forced the Mississippi Highway Patrol to block traffic in both directions near Poplarville. The driver of the truck was able to escape, highway patrol said.

Photos posted on social media by the highway patrol showed propane bottles strewn across the interstate and the incinerated remains of the truck. Responders were working to contain the fire, which spread to trees along the interstate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for...
Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant
Police arrested the husband of 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand after she was found dead in Alaska.
Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested
A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
Man posed as food bank employee to get free pizza, restaurant owner says

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Indictment returned in Georgia as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Roland R. Wright International Guard Base,...
US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
Emergency personnel conduct searches in properties destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii...
LIVE: Hawaii governor giving update on deadly wildfires
The grand jury met Monday to hear arguments in former President Trump’s case in Georgia.
LIVE: Trump indictment announcement in Georgia