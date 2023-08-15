Iowa Utilities Board rejects Navigator CO2 Ventures’ proposed hearing schedule

A map showing Navigator Heartland Greenway's pipeline route.
A map showing Navigator Heartland Greenway's pipeline route.
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - The Iowa Utilities Board has rejected an application, from Navigator CO2 Ventures, to hold a scheduling conference for the hearing on their Heartland Greenway pipeline Tuesday, August 15.

Navigator had sought that scheduling conference with the aim of holding their permit hearing before the board next June.

But, landowners, the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, and supervisors from six counties, including Emmet and Woodbury, filed objections to the proposed schedule.

In a ruling, the utilities board has rejected Navigator’s proposed schedule, setting the scheduling hearing for Monday, October 9th.

The final date for the permit hearing on Navigator’s application will be set at that time.

